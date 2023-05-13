A$AP Rocky Wishes Son RZA Happy 1st Birthday With Rihanna Photo Dumb

A$AP Rock wishes his son RZA Athelston Mayers a happy first birthday. Yes, Rihanna and Rocky’s firstborn is already one. The couple is marking the occasion with a private birthday party with only a handful of guests. The Harlem rapper took to his IG with a photo dump of himself, his baby boy, and Rihanna in some candid moments, including a photo on the beach in the night.

In another photo, A$AP Rocky sits outside while his baby boy sits on the grass enjoying the sunshine. Pretty Flacko also shared a bathroom photo where he held RZA in one hand while he shaved.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” the rapper wrote while sharing a throwback clip of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, aka ODB, telling the audience that Wu-Tang is for the children.

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their son after Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. Rocky himself was named after one of the Wu-Tang members, and so does his brother. Hence he is carrying on the family tradition. Baby RZA, which is pronounced Ar-Zah, was all smiles in all of the photos.

Rihanna, who is very pregnant with her second child, has not yet posted a public tribute to her firstborn, but she has been hinting at her son’s name for months by wearing T-Shirt with the original RZA images, and no one connected the dots until somehow the Daily Mail got a hold of his birth certificate.

Rihanna is also celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Savage X Fenty brand, which was launched in 2018 and has since grown into a multibillion-dollar empire, making her the richest female in music.

Despite being pregnant, Rihanna promised her fans after her historic performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show earlier this year that she would be releasing new music this year. She said she owes it to her fans to give them a new album, although she admitted that her music has drastically changed since she became a mother.

“Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” she said in a Vogue cover story interview. “But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

There were also some rumors that RiRi is planning to embark on a world tour after releasing her new album, but that’s up in the air, given she is possibly weeks away from giving birth to her second child.