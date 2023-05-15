Dancehall Artist Laden Is “Immortal” In First Song After Prison Release

Laden is “Immortal” in his first single and music video since his release from prison last month.

The dancehall artist, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, was released from prison in April after serving a fraction of his four-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm. Like Tommy Lee Sparta, Laden immediately returns to his music upon release. His first single out the blocks is “Immortal,” which he debut over the weekend.

The track was produced by Romeich Entertainment while the two minutes and 16 seconds cut was directed by Romaine Visuals. The clip kicks off with Laden pulling up for a day at the pool in his Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, with plenty females getting wet and soaking up some sun.

“Feel immortal run go tell the whole street the boss back / GLE pull up same time the draws drop / Me keep it real me fada like when mix the Louis V wid Prada / Me gal say she waan oxygen fi ease the asthma,” the artist deejays over the Inna Dem Head riddim.

Romeich’s Inna Dem Head riddim also features artists like Chronic Law (Choke) and Valiant (Motorcade), with other artists like Ding Dong set to be dropping songs on the beat. The riddim is Romeich Major’s first musical project this year and a sign that he is trying to bring back riddim culture in dancehall.

Laden was sentenced to four years in prison in 2020 following his arrest for illegal possession of a firearm. He also received 18 months for illegal possession of ammunition, with his sentence running concurrently. He was granted early release on April 21, 2023, on good behavior. The singer pledges to channel his focus on his music going forward and steer clear of any further legal troubles.