Doja Cat Changes Forthcoming Rap Album Title & Previews New Song

Doja Cat has changed the title of her upcoming all rap album, but before announcing the change, the Grammy-winner let her feelings about her previous two albums known, and it’s not pleasant.

The Los Angeles singer/rapper has been very active on Twitter of late, where she often gets into it with some of her fans about various topics like her music and her new tattoos. On Tuesday (May 9), Doja Cat went off about her music, specifically her albums, Planet Her and Hot Pink, calling them nothing more than a cash grab.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” Cat tweeted. “Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Doja Cat released Planet Her in 2021 with mostly pop-centric singles and some guest spots from some big names in the music industry, like The Weeknd, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, SZA, Gunna, and more. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart but went No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Planet Her has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Doja Cat’s tweet fest didn’t end there as she changed her album title from hEllMoUth to First Of All. “Its not called hEllMoUth either its called “First of All” and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” she wrote on her Twitter timeline.

Doja Cat previews unreleased rap song

Doja recently announced that her next album will be an all rap album, as she lost interest in making pop music. Certainly, some of her fans are asking her to rap more, but some fans are predicting that her next album will be a flop. Take a listen below.