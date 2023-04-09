Doja Cat Says New Album Is ‘Rap Only’ Because ‘Pop isn’t exciting anymore’

Doja Cat says her next album will be a rap album after vowing to stop making pop music. The singer/rapper promised some major changes to her music are coming as she gets ready to release her next album.

Over the weekend, Doja Cat sounds off on Twitter about the direction of her upcoming music. Her tweet storm was in response to some fans criticizing her music, saying it’s too pop and that her rap songs are mediocre and corny.

“No more pop,” Doja tweeted on Saturday (April 8th). “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

Doja Cat’s last album, Planet Her, was a major commercial success mostly due to some of her more pop-centric singles like “Woman,” “Need To Know,” and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Her next album is titled Hellmouth, which is yet to get a release date. Still, judging from her tweets, the project will comprise all rap music.

Doja also responded to one of her fans who tweeted, “i hope these comments are not the only thing that pushed you to go full rap…if doing pop and rap is what you like you shouldn’t stop simply because of them.”

“Pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it,” the artist tweeted.

Doja Cat also sounds the warning that she will be going hard on her rap album. So far, she hinted that one of the tracks is titled “We Vagina” while another tentative song is called “Balut.” No other details are available about the project.

Her 2021 album, Planet Her, has since been certified double platinum in the United States and platinum in Canada, France, Australia, and Sweden. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and became the first album to spend three consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the chart.

She recently told Variety in an interview that her upcoming Hellmouth studio album will be a lot more masculine that Planet Her.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” Cat said. “But for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”