Doja Cat Explains Meaning Behind Her Skeleton Bat Tattoo

Doja Cat shares the meaning behind her massive skeletal bat tattoo that covers her entire back.

Weeks after getting into a row with her fans on social media about one of her recent tattoos, the singer/rapper debuted another eyebrow-raising artwork on her body. Last month Doja Cat shared an image of the tattoo she got on her arm that immediately triggered a backlash from some fans who labeled the new ink “demonic.” Some fans accused her of selling her soul to the devil, to which the artist shared a nonchalant response, pretty much telling her critics to kick rocks.

It’s evident that Doja Cat’s tattoo artist has been busy of late because yesterday she debuted her new back tat showing the skeleton of a massive bat with wings spanned across her upper back. Perhaps in a move to shut down any further criticism of her body art, Doja Cat also shared the meaning behind her tattoo.

“The excerpts she shared outlining the meaning reads, “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Credit to the skills of her tattoo artist Mr. K, the details of the body tat are quite remarkable. The tat starts almost at the center of the back of her neck with the bat’s tail extending down her spine and stops at the middle of her back, almost by geometrical design. The bat’s wings spanned her upper back, extending outwards to her shoulder joints.

The 27-year-old rapper has been feeling artistically free of late, not just in her music but also evident in her body arts. Doja Cat recently revealed that her next album will be an all rap project as she pledges to break from her more pop songs that made her a household name. She told her fans on Twitter that pop just isn’t that exciting for her anymore, so she has no interest in recording pop music.

Are you ready to hear Doja Cat hop on a beat and spit bars?