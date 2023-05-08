Spice Gets Key To The Region Of South Florida

Spice has been honored by the Jamaican South Florida Community as she was awarded the Key To The Region by Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton for her contributions to music and culture.

The artiste attended the event to receive her commemorative plaque in person at the Fort Lauderdale Marriot North on Friday (May 5). On Instagram, the “Sheet” artist shared several snaps of her royal blue dress with neck and headpiece inspired by Afrobeat artist Tems’ Met Gala outfit as she thanked her fans and the Jamaican community abroad for the recognition.

Spice is no stranger to Florida and has arguably helped to contribute to the vibrant music and party culture of the state, thanks to her electric dancehall performances. She revealed that the commemoration received unanimous support from the commissioners that she should receive the award.

“Besties we did it again drops some keys and Let it be known that on the 5th of May 2023, a little poor girl from Old Braeton Portmore Jamaica created history by getting honored with the keys to the Region,” Spice said as she revealed that the achievement was signed off by 16 different Commissioners, Mayor, and Vice Mayor.

“Now start over and read that again slowly. God, I see what you’ve done,” a grateful Spice added.

Part of the plaque reads that the Key was presented to Spice and witnessed by Vice Mayor Hon. Marion D. Bolton and received support from Jamaica’s Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica, along with agreement from commissioners Tamara James, John Taylor, Ashira Mohammed, Sarai Ray Martin, Denise Grant, Regina Martin, Luke Lewis, Alexandra Davis, Maxwell Chambers, Katrina Touchstone, Yvette Colbourne Smith, Morey Wright, Kicia Daniel and Mark Douglas.

Fans of Spice flooded the comments with celebratory messages. “This is why me love this woman long time!!! proud of this till me buck,” one fan wrote. Fellow artists Baby Cham and Charly Black also congratulated the artist. “Congratulations Pretty,” Cham wrote while Charly said, “Congratulations me fren keep winning.” Shaggy also added, “Big tings! congratulations.”

“Congratulations on receiving the Keys to the region award. Your hard work and dedication to your craft, as well as your commitment to giving back to your community, are truly admirable. Thank you for being a positive force for change and for inspiring so many people to follow their dreams. Wishing you continued success and blessings!” one of her supporters told her.

Spice, who also performed at the ceremony, thanked her Love and Hip Hop castmates for coming out to show her support.

“God is truly amazing , no one can tell me differently, I felt like Cinderella, the one that they didn’t expect to make it ball but ? “Here I am the one that over came, everything that was meant to put me down to shame, all of my enemies fighting in vain, cause I walk with the spirit of God I proclaim” ? Keys to the Region what a beautiful Gala it was. I’m grateful to have celebrated it with all these beautiful people @rasheeda @frost117 @iamerica_mena @thatshekinah @prgirlangelofficial @symbaserothick @nosworthycreations @empresslyglam @nowfaithapostolicministries ………..More pictures Loading, in the mean time let’s get into the violinist #SpiceMarley #KeystotheRegion,” she wrote.

“I was honored with the keys to the Region in Florida on May 5th 2023. Special Thanks again to Vice Mayor Hon. Marion D. Bolton the Consul General of Jamaica Hon. Oliver Mair, Hon. Tamara James Hon. John Taylor Hon. Ashira Mohammed Hon. Sarai Ray Martin Hon. Denise Grant Hon. Regina Martin Hon. Luke Lewis Hon. Alexandra Davis Hon. Maxwell Chambers Hon. Katrina Touchstone Hon. Yvette Colbourne Hon. Joy Smith Hon. Morey Wright Hon. Kicia Daniel Hon. Mark Douglas,” Spice added.