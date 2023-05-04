Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Arrested For Breaching YSL RICO Probation

Young Thug’s Brother, Unfoonk, has been arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm in violation of the terms of his probation in the YSL RICO case.

Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, and he was released in late December after taking an Alford Plea deal in exchange for freedom on several conditions.

Grier received a 12-year sentence with two years commuted to time served and the remainder – 10 years on probation as well as ordered to serve 750 hours of community service and being banned from owning or possessing guns during the terms of his sentence or thereafter unless his rights to do so are restored.

Grier was also ordered not to commit or participate in criminal activity and observe a 10 pm to 6 am curfew unless he is working, attending school or having an emergency.

Trouble appears to have visited him not even six months since he was released, reports said on Thursday. The authorities have not confirmed or denied the report, but this is not the first time he has had a run-in with the law.

Prior to his arrest in the YSL RICO case, he had served 11 years to life sentence for murder and was released from prison in 2019.

It’s unclear what violating the terms of his probation means for him now for the case that’s ongoing, especially as he agreed to testify if called upon by the state, but he would reserve the right to invoke his fifth (5th) amendment rights.

After his release, he defended himself after shocked fans of Young Thug called him out for allegedly “snitching” on his own brother.

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh. Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody LOL,” he said on Instagram.