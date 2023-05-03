Clip Of Vybz Kartel In Prison Singing New Music Surfaced

A new clip purportedly of Vybz Kartel in prison singing his new song is making the rounds.

The video is the second clip to have surfaced online over the past two weeks showing the incarcerated dancehall legend in a selfie video singing. The first clip is around 15 seconds in run time and features Vybz Kartel sporting a beard and sunglasses while singing the lyrics of his new song “About Last Night,” released in March of this year.

The second clip is a bit longer, roughly 45 seconds, and appears to be recently recorded. Kartel was again wearing sunglasses and a beard. The song he was singing in this clip seems to be a not yet released song “Perfect Summer.” The video also appears to be playing the rough mix of the song while the artist lip-syncs, so his live voice was not heard.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, has been behind bars for over a decade, so any new clip or photo of him in prison delights his loyal fans, who have been reacting to the new videos. Some folks are even urging his team to consider including the clips in the music videos for the songs.

“They better shoot a music video for this and intertwine pieces of these videos in it, even with a sexy girl FaceTiming him with him singing the song just like this over FaceTime, gona bad breaking! We need it,” one fan wrote. Another fan encourages him to share more content from behind bars writing, “Yes, my teacher fully load on them. Not even the bars can hold you bro you too good for this rule if you was free, they would either day.”

Vybz Kartel released his new EP, NUMB, last week Friday with a lot of fanfare. The dancehall icon told Urban Islandz last month that the project was inspired by a conversation he had with his fiancee, Sidem Ozturk. As such, the singles are primarily geared towards his female fans. His protege Savage Savo is the only guest artist on the album, but that doesn’t mean that Kartel is not dropping a ton of collaborations.

Kartel told us that working with young artists is a priority for him since that’s his way of paying forward the help that his mentor Bounty Killer gave him in the early days of his career. The former Portmore Empire leader recently released collabs with Skillibeng, Masicka, and Valiant. He also has a second single with Valiant, produced by Shab Don, in the works.

“Working with young artistes has always been a priority for Vybz Kartel,” Kartel said in an interview with Urban Islandz. “Remember since I came on the scene I’ve had my team of artistes. Slash blast nuclear etc…then years later Portmore Empire and so on, so I’ve been helping artistes to get the break, a sort of “pay forward” for getting my helping hand from the great bounty Killer,” he said.

Vybz Kartel is currently awaiting the conclusion of his appeal case before the UK’s Privy Council. The artist and his co-accused, Shawn Storm, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones, remain hopeful the high court will exonerate them due to alleged evidence tampering by police officers.