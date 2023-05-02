NBA YoungBoy Creates History, Now Young Artist With 100 Hot 100 Entries

Baton Rouge rapper, NBA YoungBoy, is the latest latest and youngest artist to achieve 100 entries on the Hot 100 chart in history.

The 23-year-old rapper achieved the milestone on Monday (May 1) with his new song, “Big Truck,” which secured the 100th spot on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. The song is from his latest album Don’t Try This At Home, which straddles the original sounds of Louisiana rap but a modern hip-hop flavor.

The song is also currently on the iTunes top 10 US chart, while other tracks are also performing well. “Hustle” is at No. 19 while “Mr Gaulden” is at No. 17.

YoungBoy is still on house arrest, but with some wiggle room as Louisiana judge Shelly Dick relaxed some of the conditions placed on him back in March. The rapper couldn’t have visitors before. His fiancée, now his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, and their kids live with him.

The relaxed conditions mean that the ‘Slimeto’ rapper can now have more than three visitors at his home visitors cannot be at his home after 9 pm or before 7 am.

YoungBoy’s latest work includes his ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ album released last month. The album was among the Top 5 debuts on the US albums chart, selling 60,0000 units and having 87.7 million on-demand streams with 1,000 pure sales. According to Chart Data, this is his 14th top-10 album in under five years.

The artist also seems to have hopes of his house arrest being dispensed with as he shared recently that he would “be back outside soon” and on his “Don’t Try This At Home” tour.

NBA YoungBoy remains one of the most commercially successful rappers so far this decade, and his new label deal with Motown Records worth $60 million is a testament to his pulling power. Considering he is unable to tour and promote his projects, his organic sales alone are much more than most of the current crop of artists.

Only a handful of other rappers achieved the milestone of over 100 Hot 100 entries, including Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Lil Baby.

NBA YoungBoy reportedly welcomed his 11th child recently. He has yet to confirm the reports, but a female confirmed that she gave birth to his daughter last month.