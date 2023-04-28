Davido Splurge $1 Million On Virgil Maybach, Patek Phillippe Watch For Birthday

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido dropped some big bucks on his birthday sharing that he’s happy again following the passing of his son.

The artist has been keeping a low profile since late last year after his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died by drowning at his home in Lagos. The artist appears to be in much better spirits as a video showed him treating himself to a brand new Patek Philippe watch and a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach car. The artist was seen smiling widely as his new watch was unveiled and was asked by someone next to him how much he spent today when he replied that he spent one million dollars.

“I like spoiling myself… I work hard I deserve,” he captioned a photo of the rose gold watch.

He also shared that he copped one of the very few all-new 2023 Maybach S680 V12, which was designed by Louis Vuitton Creative Director Virgil Abloh. The designer passed away in 2021, but before his death, he had worked with Mercedes Benz for Project Maybach to release two unique Maybach vehicles, one of which is the S-Class S680.

Only 150 of the vehicles were made, and the pricing starts at around $215,000. A fan page of Davido says his car comes with additional trimmings and is worth $530,000, while the watch is valued at $400,000.

In the comments section of the post outlining the artist’s spending, Davido says, “I am happy,” as fans rave at his spending the massive amount of money in just one day.

The artist recently announced that he was back and was releasing his new album ‘Timeless’ in late March. That album has gone on to be record-breaking not only for Davido’s career but also for Afrobeats music, as it became the highest charting album by a Nigerian artist in US Apple Music history.

While he has not publicly shared with fans his grief, the artist did hint that he has been in deep thought since the tragic event, writing in a post last month, “At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind, to say the least,” the artist wrote on Twitter. “I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support, we made it.”

The 17-track album continues to be one of the best albums to be released for that genre in 2023.