Swae Lee’s Newborn Rushed To Safety After Huge Coachella Brawl

Swae Lee and his entourage were involved in a brawl with Coachella security which almost caused injuries to the Rae Sremmurd rapper’s young son.

A video surfaced online on Monday (April 24, 2023) night showing the massive brawl after the rapper tried to enter the event venue on Sunday. According to TMZ, the rapper was set to perform at Coachella’s second weekend alongside Slim Jxmmi.

Both of the rappers reportedly tried to enter Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at around 5:55 p.m., but security blocked them, claiming that they did not recognize Swae Lee.

A group of men in black are seen fighting with other men while Swae Lee is seen holding onto a stroller carrying the baby. The rapper is blocked by persons wearing black shirts and stopped from moving forward with the child.

At one point during the brawl, Swae was pushed up against a fence while holding the stroller while a group of men was beaten by security personnel. A member of his camp later grabs the stroller to get the child out of the way. The rapper’s management rep said that security did not recognize him, which led to the assault.

“As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage,” the rep told TMZ.

Coachella thank you so much week 2 was a movie — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) April 24, 2023

Coachella has not responded to the rapper’s rep, but fans online noticed that the security guards even threw up gang signs while fighting.

The rep confirmed, “The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at the end of the video in a celebration.”

Rae Sremmurd recently released their new album, Sremm 4 Life, which is their first album in more than five years, arriving just in time for their Coachella performance. The project features 14 tracks and saw production from some big names, including Zaytoven, Sonny Digital, Murda Beatz, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Pharrell Williams. Young Young and Future were among the guest artists on the album.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi also made headlines leading up to the album’s release for their song “Not So Bad (Lean Gone Cold),” which is a drill version of Eminem’s classic “Stan.”

Last year, Swae Lee created history with Post Malone when their hit collaboration “Sun Flower” became the highest-certified song of all time by the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA.