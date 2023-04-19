Yung Miami Confirms She Ended Diddy Relationship, Addresses ‘Pee Diddy’ Reaction

City Girls rapper Yung Miami says her “situation” with Diddy has ended, and she’s looking to make some new changes to her life.

Fans suspected that the two might have broken up since late last year when she and Akademiks went head to head after he insulted her over Diddy’s sexual proclivities that resulted in a baby back in October.

Since then, she and Diddy have not been seen much publicly, especially over the holidays. In recent weeks, Yung Miami also declared that she was single and lashed out at fans who asked her about Diddy. This past weekend, she also abruptly ended her Instagram Live video after Diddy hopped on and piled on the compliments. It appears that Miami was still upset at Diddy, although she didn’t say anything then.

In a new interview with The Cut, she refers to her linking Diddy as a “Situation” and confirmed that it’s now over, but she did not bash the “Gotta Move On” rapper.

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is. I am who I am. We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me,” she said about the reason they revealed they were dating last July.

When questioned about whether they are still involved, she said “No,” but there are no hard feelings between them.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she added. “But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation. I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Yung Miami and Diddy were first spotted together in 2021 and regularly over the next few months. They sat down for her debut podcast, Caresha Please!, where Diddy said they were dating.

However, Miami appeared to press the issue about the level of commitment between them as Diddy maintained they were dating and spending time together, hinting that there is room for other people in the equation.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Caresha had described them linking. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

Although she now calls it a “situation,” at some point last September, Yung Miami hinted that she and Diddy were serious and would be married.

In an interview with Pop Sugar, she said, “People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f**k we got goin’ on. I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f**k up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’”

Diddy has remained silent since rumors of the break-up began flying weeks ago.

In the meantime, all is not lost as the rapper focuses on moving forward and says she wants to work on her speech as she doesn’t want to be labeled as illiterate.

“A lot of people don’t understand it, and they take it as being, like, illiterate or not being able to talk properly. I always think about it. I’ll be like, I’m gonna do it, but I never followed through. I can’t disguise my voice even if I wanted to,” she said.

She also cleared up speculations that Diddy’s bodily fluid had been on her body that fueled the “Pee Diddy” memes last year.

“I never said he was the one I did that with. Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences… Some people live life on the edge,” she said.