50 Cent and Cuban Link Not Engaged But Couple Fend Off Breakup Rumors

Hip Hop mogul 50 Cent denies that he is off the market after videos surfaced on Monday showing his girlfriend, Cuban Link wearing what looks like an engagement ring.

Cuban Link, whose real name is Jamira Haines, and 50 Cent were first linked together in 2019, and over the years, their relationship appeared to get serious. Although they have kept many of their relationship moments private, the few times Cuban shared snippets of their life, the couple seemed happy and content with each other.

It seems that fans thought they took things to the next level after she shared a series of videos showing them on a date with her ring finger appearing stiff and unable to bend and the ring popping out.

Videos online showed them holding hands from behind as they walked together, and one video showed her watching the artist performing while her ring finger was stretched out unusually, undoubtedly because she wanted everyone to know the artist popped the big question.

In the video, she is seen videoing the rapper while someone videos her from behind. The fitness model holds a drink while her finger sticks out as if it’s broken.

Unfortunately, fans were disappointed after representatives for 50 Cent reportedly told TMZ that he was not engaged and that the ring seen on Cuban Link’s hand is not an engagement ring. The publication did say that the rapper and his girlfriend were still together.

Cuban has been sporting the diamond ring since last summer, but neither of them has confirmed their relationship status. If 50 Cent popped the big question to Cuban, this would be the second time the artist has made the big move. The rapper previously dated actress Vivica Fox who hinted that their relationship was very serious, which was also the downfall of the union.

50 Cent has two children, while Cuban Link don’t yet have biological kids. In recent years, the multitalented artist has been studying law.

The couple sparked breakup rumors in October last year when Fifty unfollowed her on Instagram. The pair never publicly addressed the breakup rumors, but this new video of them together all but signaled that they have since patched things up.

Who is 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link?

Cuban Link is an aspiring lawyer, fitness trainer, and social media personality who started dating rapper 50 Cent in the fall of 2019 when they were spotted on several dates together around New York City. Since then, the couple has since been frequently seen together on social media and at several public events, including 50 Cent’s show last weekend. Cuban Link is originally from Miami, Florida, and has gained a significant following on Instagram, where she shares fitness and lifestyle content with her fans. She also has her own fitness brand, which sells women’s fitness gear.