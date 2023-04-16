Offset Immortalized Late Migos Takeoff With Portrait Back Tattoo

Atlanta rapper Offset debuted a new back tattoo, honoring his late family member and Migos clan. The rapper shared two photos of his back tattoo on Saturday, revealing the large image of Takeoff’s face in the middle of his back.

The tattoo spreads from Offset’s traps and across the shoulders, and down the back by his tailbone. The photos show Takoff’s face with his locks pulled back and his head encircled by a halo. His upper torso is also visible, showing him wearing a striped shirt and a couple of chains. Takeoff, who was renowned for using the rocket emoji, has a planetary figure next to his head.

“Love you 4L & after,” Offset captioned the post.

The artist died last November in Houston, Texas, while he was out with friends and his uncle, Quavo, at a dice game. The rapper was killed reportedly following an argument that resulted in a shooting. In the video, Takeoff can be seen in his last moments bleeding from the head after he was shot.

Over the last few months, Offset and Quavo have widely mourned the late rapper while paying him homage in music and performances.

The rappers who grew up together are related and spent their early life together, with Offset being their cousin and Takeoff being Quavo’s nephew. Just a few years apart, they started in music as the genre-bending rap group, Migos.

Earlier this year, fellow rapper and Takeoff collaborator Rich The Kid also paid homage to the artist with a hand tattoo as well as a diamond pendant of the artist on his chain.

The two were reportedly close and released one of Takeoff’s solo tracks, “Crypto,” in early 2022.

Despite reports before Takeoff’s death that the relationship with Offset had deteriorated, which led to the Migos splitting up in July of 2022, Offset has continued to express his pain at coming to terms with the loss of life.

Things with Quavo and Offset, however, appear tense as a video released earlier this year showed Cardi B screaming at them after they nearly fought over an awards tribute for Takeoff, reportedly because Quavo refused to have Offset join him on stage.