Lanisha Cole Reacts To Nick Cannon Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx Name

Nick Cannon got himself into hot water with his baby mother, Lanisha Cole, after he forgot their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon’s name.

It’s no secret that Cannon has a lot of kids and a lot of baby mothers, including some very famous ones like Mariah Carey. In fact, the actor/rapper/talk show host is a father of twelve, and most of his children were born over the last few years, making their ages very close.

Nick Cannon was on The Howard Stern Show this week when he was asked by Stern to name all of his twelve children, and without itch, he complied. But there was a problem; he forgot to name one of his kids, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, who he shared with model Lanisha Cole. Stern immediately reminded him that he forgot to name his 7-month-old daughter, and Cannon admitted that he did.

“You know what, I did. You got me,” Cannon said while also admitting that he knows he is going to be in trouble with his baby mother.

Lanisha Cole has since posted a message on her Instagram showing her usual class and grass, but admits sometimes it’s hard. “It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience but this is the age we live in,” she wrote.

“To all the moms out there. Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this,” Cole added.

Nick Cannon is also on the receiving end of some online trolling as folks on Twitter react to him forgetting one of his children’s names. “Nick Cannon need a full day to remember all of his kids names,” one person tweeted.

Not everyone was bashing Cannon though, as some folks reminded his baby mother that she also decided to bring his child knowing his record. “Nick cannon baby mama making a statement cause he forgot her child name is so funny to me….like sis you chose to be baby mama 100, he ain’t gonna remember them all! I’m my moms only child and sis be forgetting my name,” one female tweeted.