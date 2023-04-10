Cardi B Gets Into It With Some Fans After Calling Dalai Lama ‘Predator’

Cardi B was called out for putting the Dalai Lama on blast for kissing a young boy on his mouth and then asking the child to “s*ck his tongue” in a video that has gone viral across the world, causing disgust and outrage at the revered Buddhist leader.

The Dalai Lama quickly apologized after the video was spread across social media, and many called him out for blatantly sexually grooming the 8-year-old child and for child abuse after he made the disgusting request. “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” a statement posted to his Twitter account said.

“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” it added and further explained that the monk leader “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident”.

Many people felt that the old monk was a pervert and not any better than other religions like Catholicism which has seen several scandals due to priests molesting boys over the last century. Among those who reacted was mother and rapper Cardi B who warned others to beware of child predators.

“This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them,” the rapper posted on Twitter.

Cardi B has been on a positive note of late as she recently completed her community service sentence for assault stemming from a 2018 incident involving two bartenders. The rapper has since shared her experience noting that she has lost money and opportunities due to her having to go to court or serving her sentences. Her maturity has been obvious over the last two years.

However, some felt the rapper was not qualified to speak on the issue, particularly Usher accuser Quantasia Sharpton who said Cardi had previously made claims she drugged and robbed men when she worked as a stripper.

“I’m sorrv I just don’t want predator PSA’s from a former/current predator !! no matter how you flip twist or turn it!” She wrote under the comments section of a Neighborhood Talk Show.

Sharpton is well known for her made-up lies about the R&B singer giving her herpes and having a sex tape of her in the past.

Cardi B was not pleased with her response, and she blasted the woman, who she said was also in her DMs talking about Cardi’s kids. “Why you in m DMs if you feel that way ….by the way your DMs are on my twitter @Iamcardib,” Cardi wrote in one reply. In another, she added, “did I raped them ? Touch them ?kiss them ?put my hand on their privates ?is taking money from somebody different then touching they bodies wit out consent? Cause there’s a difference.”

Cardi also collectively silenced her haters, who often reference the incident on social media.

“How are y’all bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN ASS DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and finesse me out my body because I said protect ya kids from predators?” the rapper wrote in a comment response. “Like do y’all want them to get preyed on or something? PROTECT OUR KIDS and let them know not to let anyone touch their private parts. Don’t let no one kiss them in their mouth. And always feel comfortable letting mommy and daddy know what happens. If you find a problem wit that then I’m side eyeing you.”

Sharpton has not responded since the rapper posted her DMs.

Despite getting some pushback, Cardi B thanked her supporters for the overwhelming support she has been getting since sharing her comment about the controversial Dalai Lama kiss.

“Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful,” she tweeted. “It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting.”

