Flo Rida Under Fire For Not Paying Son’s Medical Bills After Fall From Building

Rapper Flo Rida is being dragged by the mother of his child for not paying the hospital bills for his six-year-old son, Zohar, who is presently hospitalized following a fall off of a five-story apartment building.

The child’s injuries include a shattered pelvis, fractures in his left foot, liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs following the accident. The child reportedly fell out of a window of the apartment, his mother, Alexis Adams, said. The accident came following complaints by Adams that the building management, Pitch Perfect 74, and Goldberg Management failed to take steps to make the building safe following complaints.

Adams is also blasting Flo Rida for not stepping up to assist with their child’s medical bills and forcing her to start a GoFundMe account to raise funds to assist with medical expenses, which are estimated to be high given the nature of the injuries and medical the child would require should he survive.

Adams claims that her son is disabled and that Flo Rida has continuously refused to honor court orders for child support since 2018, and she has been maintaining and taking care of their son.

“I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting, and is still here with me. He’s a real-life superhero,” Adams said on social media.

Last week, Flo Rida seemingly hinted that he had been present and active in the child’s life since the incident.

“He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall,” the rapper said. “I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

#njmornings 6-year old son of rapper @official_flo hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a 5th floor #JerseyCity apartment in early March. The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit claiming building equipped with windows that posed a hazardous condition. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Ahc9LiCjci — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) March 30, 2023

In the meantime, Adams has retained counsel who filed a lawsuit against the building management company. Her attorney, Steven P. Haddad, says his client believes the company is culpable of negligence by not installing proper window guards and that it operated “in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions.”

On the other hand, Flo Rida recently won an $82 million award after winning a lawsuit against energy drink brand Celsius whom he sued for outstanding funds and equity from an endorsement agreement.

Adams says the rapper’s $8K a month child support has not been honored, but she has not indicated that she would be going back to court to get the rapper to pay up.