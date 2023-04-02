Andrew Tate Go-To Music After Release From Jail Was Dancehall Artist Shane O

Dancehall was Andrew Tate’s go-to music immediately after his released from jail in Romania.

Dancehall artiste Shane O is getting a big forward for his music after controversial personality Andrew Tate posted a video of himself vibing to the artist’s song “7 Jacket” after being released from jail. Tate was released from a Romanian jail on Friday after being imprisoned in Romania for three months on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking of women. The former professional boxer was placed on house arrest as Romanian authorities investigated allegations that he had trafficked women in the country.

While celebrating his release from jail, he posted a video of himself pacing in his room with “7 Jacket” blasting in the background.

“Since last year I’ve been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3 metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can’t stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan,” Tate, who refers to himself as “Top G,” said.

Tate was released from jail along with his brother, Tristan. The song by Shane O speaks to the issue of paternity fraud which the United States embassy said was prevalent because applications showed many children were not biologically related to the applications.

The artist appeared to be excited at Tate bringing attention to his music and reposted the video on his Instagram account, noting that he was emotional at the recognition from Tate.

“I will never stop doing what I’m doing. I believe in my self so much u don’t even know. I’m typing with tears trust me. To see the love I get out there but yet still can’t get it where from why thou?” he asked.

He also addressed his critics, writing, “I don’t write bullsh*t. Check out my topics, my flows and how I construct my words #stopplayablindeye,” he added.

Shane O has been gaining traction for his music locally, but most of his followers abroad seem to be pushing his music. Last year, DJ Khaled shared he was listening to the artist and that he had also made time to meet the artist on a visit to the country.