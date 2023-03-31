Stefflon Don Invest Millions In Beachfront Property In Jamaica

Stefflon Don is letting it be known that she’s thinking of bigger things and has bought herself a piece of Jamrock which she shared with fans on Thursday.

The “Hurtin’ Me” artist revealed that she bought prime beachside lands in the popular tourist hub area of Ocho Rios, with the beach just meters away from the land. Steff did not share the cost of the land, but property value in surrounding areas can go from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of USD.

Stefflon Don was born in Birmingham, England, to Jamaican parents, but despite growing up away from Jamaica, she has maintained her connection to the island, including her musical sound heavily influenced by dancehall music. The artist shared several pictures and videos showing her meeting with her attorneys to sign up papers and later her explaining her land purchase and some details about it.

Stefflon Don shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story showing her posing for a photo with her Jamaican lawyers, whom she thanked for helping her with the land purchase. The artist added Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss” featuring Rick Ross as the soundtrack to the video and tagged her location at Ocho Rios located on the North Coast.

Stefflon Don also shared a video of a woman boosting her up, telling her, “It’s a good move, it’s a business move.” The artist also answered questions from the person doing the video.

“Yes, it’s prime property. The beach is right over there, so it’s not too far from the beach,” the artist said as her friend explained that it was five minutes away from the beach.

The British-Jamaican artist wearing brown leggings and a taupe-colored top can be seen celebrating her purchase as she exclaims, “Yes, this is my land guys,” as she twirls around in glee and the videographer exclaims that the land was very big. Sources told Urban Islandz that the prime beach front property is worth millions, which means that the rapper likely parted ways with a lot of dough to close the deal.

Already reaping the proceeds of her land, the artist shared that she harvested some sarsaparilla from the property, and she even shared another IG story where she explained that the herb was useful for boosting iron content and red blood cells count.

Stefflon Don also had a message for her haters and shared an old video of Vybz Kartel saying, “memba enuh great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events and small minds discuss people.”

Steff also shared another video to silence her haters – a motivational speaker saying that despite people watching and talking about him, he was “working hard and taking things to the next level. You keep gossiping, you keep talking smack and I’ll keep working.”

The rapper, who is one of seven children for her parents, also reshared a congratulatory message from one of her sisters.