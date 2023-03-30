Yo Gotti: Two Persons Shot Dead In Mass Shooting At His Prive Restaurant

Two persons are dead and five injured following a shooting at a restaurant owned by the mother of CMG label boss Yo Gotti.

The shooting reportedly took place on Wednesday, March 30th, around 11:30 PM at Prive located in Hickory Hill, Memphis, and TMZ, quoting law enforcement, says it was a ‘mass shooting.’ Details about the incident are few, but law enforcement responded to a call for help following a shooting in the parking lot of the restaurant. A tense confrontation in the restaurant reportedly eventually led to the shooting.

So far, the identities of the victims have not been officially released. Police confirmed that two victims died- one died while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and another was killed on the spot while another four men and one woman received gunshot wounds.

The condition of the injured is unknown at this time. Police have not arrested any of the suspects who fled the scene after the shooting. It’s unclear what led to the incident as well.

Images and videos shared online show police officers and first responders at the club. Police taped off the parking lot following the shooting, and on Thursday, they were seen at the scene of the crime collecting evidence.

While official details of the incident have not been released, some blogs online claim that the incident was sparked by a dispute between the ex-boyfriend of Yo Gotti’s sister Robin Mims and her new boyfriend.

The men reportedly got into an argument, and the ex-boyfriend is accused of returning and shooting at the group of people killing Mims’s current boyfriend. Mims’ boyfriend has been identified as Mame Mane and another man who goes by the alias, Roc.

Yo Gotti has not issued a public statement since the shooting outside his restaurant.