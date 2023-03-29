Wizkid Roll Out Classic Ferrari Exotics Whips In “Money & Love” Video

Wizkid shares the visual for his single “Money & Love” with some eye-candy classic Ferrari whips. The Nigerian star is currently one of the biggest Afrobeats artists on the planet, and he is racking up big numbers comparable with a lot of mainstream artists.

The single “Money & love” is the first track on Wizkid’s 2022 album, More Love, Less Ego. The P2J-produced single is also one of the most popular songs on the project, so it’s no surprise that it’s next up for a visual. The three-minute cut was directed by DK and featured several Ferrari models from the 1980s and early 90s era, including the famous GTO and Testarossa that Ferrari debuted in the mid-80s. What better way to showcase wealth than with a dozen Ferraris?

Elsewhere in the video, Wizkid sat and painted a gorgeous female lying on a couch outside. Later in the night, he ventures inside for an evening with several models.

Wizkid is currently embarking on his More Love, Less Ego Tour, with dancehall star Skillibeng joining him on the North American leg. Last night he performed at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO. On Friday night, you can catch him in action at the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, WA, before he moves on to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, on April 1st. The tour ends on April 7th at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Wizkid won an iHeart Radio Award for Afrobeats Artist of the Year, with Tems also taking home the award. Tems also won Hip-Hop Song of the Year for her feature on Drake’s “Wait for U,” also featuring Future.

Watch Wizkid new video “Money & Love.”