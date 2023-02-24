Skillibeng Heads On Tour With WizKid After Exiting Chris Brown’s Tour

Skillibeng is set to join Afrobeats artist Wizkid for his ‘More Love Less Ego’ multi-city tour in the United States.

The latest announcement comes just weeks after Skillibeng shared that he will not be going on tour with Chris Brown for his European leg of “Under The Influence Tour.”

Skillibeng’s appearance was announced by African promoter Duke who shared that the artist will appear as a guest on six of the dates in March listed for the More Love Less Ego Tour. Dates revealed so far shows that Skillibeng is set to perform with Wizkid in Philadelphia, Montreal, and Toronto, Canada. The promotional poster also showed that the dancehall artist is also making a guest appearance with another artist, Ruger, in Washington, Brooklyn, and Boston.

On Instagram, Duke Osy shared, “Insta Cousins, I have some breaking News!!! @wizkidayo “More Love, less Ego Tour” Just got bigger!!! With Jamaican superstar @skillibeng and Nigerian sensation @rugerofficial It’s about to be crazy.”

Skillibeng has not shared the reason he pulled out of the Chris Brown tour, but the artist shared last week that he won’t be joining the artist in Europe.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skillibeng/Eastsyde Records would like to announce to fans, his withdrawal from the “Under the Influence Tour: Europe,” a statement posted to Instagram read.

“We were looking forward to being on the road with our brother Chris Brown and doing what we both do best which is entertaining our fans,” it added.

Skillibeng joins Wizkid tour ? pic.twitter.com/CxYYiZVctW — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) February 25, 2023

Both Chris Brown and Skillibeng are signed to record label RCA Records, and Skillibeng previously joined Brown on tour for a guest appearance for his song “Whap Whap” last year.

The Under The Influence Tour begins on February 12 in Dublin and concludes on March 6, 2023, in Amsterdam, while the More Love Less Ego Tour begins on March 3 in Houston, Texas, and ends on April 7 in Los Angeles.

Wizkid is currently one of the leading faces of the Afrobeats movement that has gained tremendous traction in mainstream music over the last few years. Last year, we saw African artists Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, and Wizkid selling out stadium shows worldwide, and so far this year, they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Skillibang is also one of the leading new artists of the new generation of Jamaican artists carrying the dancehall banner worldwide. Following hits like “Brik Pan Brik,” “Crocodile Teeth,” and “Whap Whap,” the St. Thomas native went on to collaborate with Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Shenseea, and Nardo Wick.