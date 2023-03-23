Diddy and His Seven Children Lands Reality TV Series On Hulu

Diddy and his tribe are set to be the stars of a new Hulu reality TV series that will document their daily lives for the world to see. The former Bad Boy CEO might be popular, but his life with his children is pretty private until now as he invites the cameras into his home, and his children, including the youngest member, Love, being center stage.

On Thursday, several news reports claimed that the artist and label boss has already signed the deal which is in the advanced stages of production as filming is ongoing.

Diddy along with his seven children now have their own reality TV series on Hulu that they’ve already begun filming. A source has revealed that the show’s name, which is not public as yet, is likely to be called Diddy +7, while the premiere date is expected to be either later in 2023 or 2024.

Page Six also reported that the “Gotta Move On” artist and his family had been seen shooting in Los Angeles, where they mainly live, and in Chicago.

The show is set to follow all of the children- the older boys who now manage the rebranded Bad Boy label, as well as the girls who all have businesses.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source told the publication.

Love Sean Combs, who is about six months old, whom Diddy welcomed with Dana Tran last October, and four (biological and non-biological) children – Quincy, Christian, twins D’Lila and Jessie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter, Justin with Misa Hylton and Chance whom he shares with Sarah Chapman.

Since Porter’s death, Diddy has been caring for his and Porter’s children as well as Chance and now Love. According to the source, the show will follow the family’s dynamics but mostly on how the hip-hop mogul manages fatherhood. The mothers of his children, Tran and Chapman, are also expected to be a part of the show as well.

Meanwhile, his sons Christian also called King Combs is an artist known for his hit song “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” while Quincy is now managing Bad Boy Records. Justin is a producer and actor appearing on Catfish and Wild’N’Out while the entire family owns Combs Cartel, a family business where they manage respective projects and earn income.

Diddy recently made a bid to buy the largest stake in television giant BET. The rapper has expressed fervent interest noting that he wanted to own the company as an asset to the black community.