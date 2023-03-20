Usain Bolt Shares What He Would Give Up His Olympic Career For

Usain Bolt would choose at least one sporting moment to partake in instead of his decorated Olympic career.

The sprint champion is willing to part with his world records if it means that he will play for his dream team, Manchester United, and score for the team. Usain Bolt has long expressed a desire to play football with the Champions League team, Manchester United. When he retired from athletics, he hinted that he might be looking at other passion sports like football, which he is interested in.

However, he hasn’t made any move except to play for charity with the United Nations annually. While speaking with UK’s ITV News, the sprinter who currently holds several World Leading and World Record titles in the 100m and 200m and the 400 m relay races says it would be amazing to be on the team and to win.

“To play a career as long as these guys… I love football that much you know what I mean. To win the Champions League, score the final goal, to win would be brilliant,” Bolt said.

Usain Bolt, who shared that he is an avid football fan and would get up very early in the mornings to watch the game because of the UK/Jamaica time difference, says he nevertheless has renewed price in the club’s leadership under Erik ten Hag.

“I’m so happy because a lot of times the game comes on very early in the morning Jamaica, II don’t want to get up but now every game I make sure I’m up watching every game. I’m very excited about what’s going on with the club, I see there’s a lot of trophies in the future so I’m very excited so give it up for ten Hag he’s doing a great job,” Bolt added.

Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and has participated in 11 World Championships gold across his career.

This year, Bolt will join the celebrity charity Soccer Aid football match in the UK alongside the likes of Jill Scott, Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and Gary Neville, and others. The event is being held at Old Trafford in the summer and raises funds for charity.

These days Usain Bolt is a businessman and a music producer with his own record label in Jamaica. He has even scored some big dancehall hits over the past few years.