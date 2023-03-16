Romeo Miller Welcomes Second Child With Fiancee Drew Sangster

Growing Up Hip Hop star and child prodigy Romeo Miller welcomed a second baby, a little girl whom he shared with the world on Wednesday. The rapper/actor shared a sweet message as he announced that his family was expanding while also revealing his youngest daughter’s name, Winter Snoh Miller, and photos of her first few days as a newcomer to the world.

“My tribe is growing,” he captioned a series of photos of himself and both of his daughters. “I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER,” he continued. “My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow.”

This is the former child star’s second child with his partner Drew Sangster. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2022. The artist explained his joy at becoming a father.

“I’m a papa of two,” he said. “I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3.”

Romeo’s journey as a father appears to be particularly important for him, especially as he struggles to maintain a healthy relationship with his father, veteran hip-hop producer Master P. The two have a rocky relationship mainly because Romeo, formerly Lil Romeo, accuses his father of being a narcissist for the way he treated his children and also because he mismanaged his son’s earnings leading to him being broke in adulthood.

For the birth of his first child, he shared he had been waiting to become a father for a long time.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 [says] ‘Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward,'” Miller wrote.

He added, “My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours.

Romeo Miller is now a businessman and actor and no longer pursues music. He recently revealed to Angela Simmons that he is engaged to Drew Sangster.