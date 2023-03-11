Alkaline Returns With “All Bout” Ahead Of New Album

Alkaline returns with a new single, “All Bout.”

The Vendetta leader recently put on his modeling cap when he walked the runway for Givenchy and appeared as the face of their new ad campaign for the spring collection. Alkaline is not known to release a ton of new music at once as customary among dancehall artists, but ever so often, he blessed his fans with a new joint. In this case, he released three new songs in three weeks. Last week he released “Grip,” and this weekend, her dropped off “All Bout.”

The Autobamb Records and Greyhut Productions-produced single features Alkaline singing in his signature laid-back delivery with background singers. “All bout me say all bout, all round we a all bout,” Alka sings in the catchy hook.

“Listen me laughter cyan finish / Good family true friends a real privilege (privilege) / No waan hear no gibberish / Still a carry out old teachings yah no / And it no make no sense fight fi the Cheddar / Every time a mother cry is another lost,” the dancehall star sings.

Alkaline has one of dancehall’s most passionate and loyal fan bases, and his Vendetta supporters are reacting to the new joint. “I’m feeling that Rhythm and Blues ie Jazzy touch to this. Smoothly excited, unexpected, well done,” one fan wrote. “The vibes I’m holding on to is a smokey dark bar in New Orleans, guitarist and drummer, 20 people seated and Alkaline on a talk stool mic at his mouth, while the world going to shit outside. Good music, good weed and glass of something strong, who gives a F after that. It’s All ’bout what ever you deem important with values as the guide line. Love This Song if you couldn’t tell.”

Alkaline is currently working on his third album. The dancehall star has yet to reveal the release date or title of the project. The album will be the follow up to his 2021 sophomore LP, Top Prize. Over the years, Alkaline has collaborated with a number of international acts, including French Montana, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Akon, and Stefflon Don. Locally he has songs with Stalk Ashley, Mavado, Kranium, and more.