50 Cent Developing ‘Vice City’ TV Series Unrelated To Grand Theft Auto Video Game

G-Unit rapper and producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is set to expand his production record with another show to come- a series called ‘Vice City.’

On Thursday, the news broke that the rapper will serve as executive producer for the show, which will be aired on the super network, Paramount+. The show is not related to the video game Grand Theft Auto, contrary to previous reports circulating after 50 Cent posted a teaser for GTA 6.

Deadline revealed on Thursday that the rapper/producer is working on a new show which would be called ‘Vice City.’ The rapper’s production outfit, G-Unit Film & Television, will be working in collaboration with Lionsgate and Paramount Television Productions.

The publication reported that producers Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, and Chad Stahhelski are going to be writers and executive producers. Metayer and Peters previously worked on Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, while Stahhelski is from the award-winning John Wick franchise.

A description of Vice City has been revealed by producers, which starts with a story beginning in the mid-80s with three friends being dishonorably discharged from the military due to their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal.

“The three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew,” a release from the producers read.

“Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.”

In the meantime, 50 Cent confirmed the production on Instagram, writing, “From the director of John Wick Chad Stahelski & ya Boy 50 VICE CITY GLG BOOM I don’t miss.”

Meanwhile, many of 50 Cent’s fans reacted to the announcement. “We need in on this,” Power actor Gianni Paolo wrote in the comments. “From the director of John Wick. I already know this is gonna be CRAZY now!!” another person said.

“Literally taking over TV! You just need your own network at this point!” another person said.

50 Cent is now one of the leading producers on television, with some 25 shows across various networks and several more in production. What’s more interesting is that the former rapper says he is just getting started, so expect a lot more from him on TV.