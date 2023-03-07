Bounty Killer and Shaggy working on new music together.

The Warlord has confirmed that the two music legends are working on new music together. On Saturday, Bounty Killer shared a photo of himself and the “It Wasn’t Me” artist together in what appears to be a studio. “Watch di hook up it’s a cook-up,” Killer captioned the Instagram post. Shaggy also confirmed the music announcement, writing, “Yup!!! Mad ting!!!”

An upcoming single between the two artists would mark a continued relationship between them as they previously worked together on several singles like “Raggamuffin Christmas,” also featuring Junior Reid and KSwaby, and “Reggae World” by Third World featuring the two of them.

In December, Bounty Killer shared that he rated Shaggy, who continues to spread Jamaican culture and influence abroad. Reposting a video of Shaggy in New Zealand, the deejay wrote, “The biggest deejay out of Jamaica same way. Diamond League. who nuh like it bite it and fight it.”

Bounty Killer has been on a roll as he recently joined Hood Celebrity’s remix, “I’m Back,” and several tracks while engaging in a feud with Mr. Vegas.

Bounty Killer eventually dropped out of the clash a week ago after weeks of him and Mr. Vegas going back and forth. The ‘clash’ got nasty between the artists, with each making separate criminal accusations against the other. With the dancehall legend dropping out of the clash, Mr. Vegas has continued his onslaught on social media as he calls out Killer and other artists that have aligned themselves with the Warlord.

As for Shaggy, the legendary artist recently featured on the Jeep Super Bowl ad remake “Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths and featured dancehall artists, Moyann, Amber Lee, and Jamila Falak.

Excited fans reacted to the announcement of the two legends working together. “Higher levels mi General #dancehallkings #reggaebaddest, stay up,” one fan wrote. Another sad, “Cahboom. I’m excited and di tune nuh drop yet. Bumpijuice claaaat.”

Some also shared high hopes for the collaboration, “Sounds like another grammy on the way,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Mr Burrell and Mr Price its gonna be Hot and Spicy, Not for d faint hearted! Blessup every time Generals.”

In the meantime, Bounty Killer continues to be booked and busy as he prepares for BRT weekend coming up on March 10. The artist will hit the stage with Skeng, Valiant, Ding Dong Ravers, and several other artists.