Cardi B Shares How Doing Community Service Positively Impact Her

Cardi B says that her community service sentence is almost akin to a “spiritual journey” and “the best thing that has happened” for her.

The Bronx rapper shared a message on Twitter on Saturday (February 25) as she completes her 15-day community service sentence for pleading guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges. While some celebrities frowned upon having to do community service as a result of legal problems, Cardi B welcomed it with open arms, saying it positively impacted her as a person and not just a celebrity.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears,” the rapper shared on Twitter.

“Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever,” she wrote.

Cardi B has been sharing moments from her community service sentence, which seemed to begin earlier this week. The rapper has shared videos of her outfits, and even she also shared snippets of herself interacting with people at the centers she spoke of as they sang along to her song “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla.

The rapper also shared regrets for her actions on Twitter, writing in one tweet, “My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime ‘I only have myself to blame.”

“Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!” she wrote in another tweet on February 23.

A day before, she wrote, “On my way to serve some community service time. DONT COMMIT CRIMES!”

Cardi B was sentenced to community service back in September for a 2018 Flushing bar brawl after she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The rapper was accused of being behind the beating of two sisters who are bartenders at a Flushing Nightclub with whom she suspected her husband Offset was having an affair.

The Queen’s District Attorney’s office said Cardi went to the club located in College Point where the women worked and where Offset was performing with the Migos when a fight broke out between members of her entourage and the women.

Club surveillance video showed Cardi B on tape picking up an ice bucket and flinging at one of the women.