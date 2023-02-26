Kodak Black Faces Arrest Over Drug Policy Violation, Warrant Issued

Kodak Black is yet to turn himself in to Broward County police after an arrest warrant was issued for him over a failed drug test.

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the warrant was issued after Kodak failed to pass a fentanyl drug test. The test is part of his continuing bail conditions following his arrest last year when he was found with a large stash of prescription drugs during a traffic stop.

The publication reported that a warrant for the arrest of Kodak Black was signed on Thursday by a judge in Broward County. The rapper is still on the lam, but the warrant authorizes the sheriff’s office to arrest Kodak on sight.

The warrant comes after Kodak failed to pass a drug test earlier in February. The rapper was required to submit to drug tests to maintain his bond condition. According to TMZ, there were traces of fentanyl in the rapper’s test.

Law enforcement also says that Kodak’s failed drug test, which was dated February 8., comes following another drug test date – February 3 when he did not show up.

Kodak nor his attorney Bradford Cohen has reacted to the warrant being issued, but he is likely to be held without bond if he is arrested.

In the meantime, Kodak is on the hook for drug possession and trafficking following his arrest in Fort Lauderdale in July 2022. The rapper spent the night in jail after he was arrested following a traffic stop in which police found that he possessed 30 oxycodone pills without a prescription and almost $75,000 in cash. Cops had stopped the Dodge Durango over expired tags and licenses when the drugs were discovered.

Kodak’s attorney had, however, told the media that the rapper had a prescription for the drugs which he is using for chronic pain suffered from his recent incarceration.

The attorney also said the money the rapper had was from tour money he earned.

Kodak’s bail conditions included house arrest following a $225,000 surety bond, mandatory drug testing, and wearing a GPS monitor.