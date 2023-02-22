Quavo Hops On Reggae Beat In Takeoff Tribute “Greatness” Disses Offset

Quavo hops on a reggae beat in his new song “Greatness” a tribute to Takeoff.

The Migos rapper is still mourning the loss of his nephew, Takeoff, and is releasing a new tribute on Wednesday to honor the late rapper. On Wednesday night, Quavo announced the track, which appears to be produced by DJ Khaled. “Countdown To Greatness #ForTake,” he tweeted with the rocket emoji.

The Chris Dvon-directed video starts with Quavo at an undisclosed location seemingly like his home, watching home videos of himself and Takeoff. The clip then transitioned into the Atlanta rapper showing off his expensive jewelry collection and exotic cars.

“My chain, my watch, my wrist/ My mother****in’ house, my rise and grind/ I’d give it all away just to see my dawg just one more time/ Look up at the lights one time,” he raps while blowing smoke.

Quavo dissing Offset on “Greatness”?

In one verse, Quavo seemingly takes aim at Offset amid recent tension with his former Migos group member at the Grammys. “I’mma make sure Mama straight/ Especially Mama and Take/ I can’t kick it with a fake (Nah)/ And I won’t sleep with the snakes (Snakes!),” he raps over a reggae flavored beat

This is Quavo’s second tribute to Takeoff, having released the song “Without You” last month. He also performed the song at the 65th annual Grammy Awards for the In Memoriam segment dedicated to the creatives who passed away this year. The rapper became emotional in the song, rapping, “Tears rolling down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly.”

Quavo was present when Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, Texas. At the time, he and Takeoff had just set out on their solo journey as ‘Unc & Phew’ following the reported breakup of the Migos.

“Greatness” was released at 10 PM on Wednesday night.

Fans of Quavo also reacted to the song, with many sympathizing with the rapper on the loss of his nephew.

“Already going to be fire and we all are here for you and long live the rocket man,” another said.

“Takeoff will always be remembered. Never forgotten. We are missing Take along with you. Wishing you moments of peace and comfort,” another said.

Some also called for the rapper to make peace with his cousin Offset as the fracture to their relationship appears to have widened.

“Please make up with @OffsetYRN. You 2 need to be holding it down for Take please,” one person said.

One man, Patrick Clarke, has been charged with the murder of Takeoff. He is currently on bond. No other arrests have been made, but the police are investigating.