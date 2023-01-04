Quavo Drops Emotional Takeoff Tribute Song and Video “Without You”

Quavo released his first single since the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff.

The single, “Without You,” is a tribute to the late Atlanta rapper, who is also Quavo’s nephew. The song hit streaming services, and the accompanied music video was released on Huncho’s YouTube channel on Wednesday just before midnight. The clip shows Quavo in the studio vibing the song while smoking a blunt while Quality Control’s CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, looks on.

“Tears rolling down my eyes/Can’t tell you how many times I cried/Can’t tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain’t the same without you/ Ion kno if I’m the same without you/ Remember the days we smoked big blunts together,” he raps.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1, 2022, reportedly after an argument between Quavo and others over a game of dice. The rapper was only 28 years old at the time of his death. Police say he was an innocent bystander who was struck by bullets in the head and torso after suspect Patrick Xavier Clark started shooting in a crowd of people. Clark was later arrested and charged with murder.

The late rapper was the youngest member of the hip hop trio Migos, which also includes his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on June 18, 1994. He is best known for his deep, melodic flow and clever wordplay, with fans naming him the best rapper in the group.

Takeoff made his debut as a rapper in 2013, when Migos released their first mixtape, “Young Rich N***as.” The mixtape was a critical and commercial success and helped to establish the group as a rising star in the booming Atlanta rap industry. Over the years, Takeoff has continued to contribute his unique style and skills to Migos’ music, helping the group to release a number of successful projects and platinum-selling singles.

In addition to his work with Migos, Takeoff has also released several solo tracks and features. He made his solo debut in 2018 with the single “Last Memory,” which was well-received by fans and critics alike. Takeoff has continued to release solo tracks and features and has proven himself to be a talented and versatile rapper in his own right.

In 2018, Takeoff also released his solo debut album, The Last Rocket, with the other two members of the group, Quavo and Offset, also releasing solo projects.