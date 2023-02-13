Beenie Man Chided Bounty Killer and Mr. Vegas For Waring In Golden Years

Beenie Man is adding his two cents to the ongoing dancehall war between Mr. Vegas and Bounty Killer.

The two artists have been at each other’s throats over the past few weeks, and their feud, which involves lyrical diss tracks, also got personal, with each artist making grave accusations at the other.

Mr. Vegas at first called Bounty Killer a derogatory name and claimed that the artist fathered a child with a minor when she was 15 years old and he was much older. Bounty Killer also shared that a woman alleges that she was raped by Mr. Vegas when she was only 13 years old.

The feud has been polarizing, with some like Dexta Daps, taking Bounty Killer’s side and running the risk of being set upon by Mr. Vegas. Beenie Man, however, says he is disappointed in the artists as they are older and ought to set better examples.

“Memba me ah di King of the Dancehall and memba mi fight dancehall artists to be together and that’s why mi nuh like this war with Vegas and Bounty Killer,” Beenie Man said on the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“It nuh make nuh sense. Vegas ah forty (years old) and Bounty Killer ah 50 (years old). Weh you a go with that,” the artist added.

Beenie Man went on to name some of the greatest dancehall hits coming from both artists as he broke out into Vegas’ “Heads High.’

“Weh yuh do?” Beenie Man asked Mr. Vegas.

Beenie Man said he isn’t blameless because he keeps up “foolishness,” but it’s always for a purpose.

The dancehall veteran also shared that when Vybz Kartel and Mavado were beefing during the infamous Gully/Gaza feud, he had intervened and advised Kartel to meet with the “Caribbean Girls” artist to show unity so that the violence their fans were unleashing would stop.

Beenie Man also revealed that the artists met up in Tivoli, but Kartel later came on TV and took credit for the idea.

Beenie also cautioned Vegas, noting that Bounty Killer was not one to mess with.

“The people dem come out for Bounty cause yuh a spider,” he said as he trailed off singing one of Bounty’s famous clash songs.

He also shared that he had a role to play in urging Kartel to extend the olive branch and quash his feud with Mavado.

“When yuh go down a Tivoli try make sure say you make Mavado call you out. Yuh nave fi fall him out because ah you ah di man at this point. So just make them know say ‘yow eh bwoy’ cause you have 100 man weh bad and yuh bad too, so anuh like him can tell you say him nah call you out,” Beenie Man said.

In the meantime, Beenie Man also shared his opinion on what the artists nowadays call “clash,” noting that it was inferior to the true form of a ‘clash’ is in dancehall culture.

“Juggling mash up because the artist dem nah go pan the same riddim weh the next artist deh pon, that never mek sense. The man dem mash up dancehall…the man dem deh online wid war,” Beenie Man joked. “Yuh can’t go no stage go see dem war, yuh a eediat?”

Beenie Man also couldn’t hold himself back as he opinionated that you can’t keep Sting in the countryside, which is how the clash culture is characterized – being in Kingston, where the fans’ energy is more receptive to lyrical clashes.

“Soft crowd don’t know nothing about war…mi have hope fi Sting but a just the venue, the wrong venue,” Beenie Man said.

In the meantime, Beenie Man offered advice for Sting, noting that the event should be held for $1,000 at the Stadium parking lot to be open to people who have a genuine love for clash culture so they can ‘fawud’ and grow Sting’s profile.