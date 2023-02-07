Shenseea Switch Things Up At Roc Nation Brunch With Halle & Chloe Bailey – Photos

Shenseea was among the few, if not the only, dancehall artist who was seen among the throng of celebrities that turned up at the annual Roc Nation brunch held last Saturday.

The artist was seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Bailey sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, and even Huey V. The Roc Nation brunch usually precedes the annual Grammy awards and is one of the highly anticipated events of the season, especially as many artists get to socialize and meet husband-wife powerhouse Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Shenseea was glowing in the early morning Los Angeles sun as she posed alongside her A&R Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores.

The artist recently expressed frustration with her debut album rollout last week as she hinted that she was displeased with how her team handled the release.

Last Sunday, Shenseea interacted with fans on Twitter, and she was asked using the hashtag #AskShenseea whether she was releasing physical copies of the debut album Alpha. The artist, however, said her “team” failed to release CD/Vinyl copies as she had wanted.

Shenseea is signed to Interscope Records and is managed by Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby’s Salxco, and with his help, she began to transition from dancehall to a U.S. mainstream artist. Over the last year, she has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, and others.

Shenseea, Huey V, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey at Roc Nation Brunch pic.twitter.com/xNmIa1D1kX — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) February 7, 2023

Her appearance at Roc Nation Brunch raised hopes for her fans.

“Shenseea was at the roc nation brunch so hear out… what if Beyonce’s next genre is dancehall and or reggae and they have a song together,” one fan wrote.

“Ooouuuu Shenseea was invited to Jay Z’s VERY EXCLUSIVE Roc Nation Brunch likeeeeeeeeeeeee this is HUGE!! That suit that sparkly suit has me in a chokehold!!!” another fan wrote.

In the meantime, Shenseea updated fans on Monday that she was working on new music.

“Guys I just wanna thank you for being so patient with me while I’m getting the new music ready. A new beginning otw,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The artist also shared that she was very busy and had had to make sacrifices, including being away from her son.

“Y’all know I work so damn hard my career got me moving up, down and all around,” she began. “These past few weeks have been super busy and I been away from my baby, I miss my kid. It’s such a sacrifice sometimes why I gotta make sh*t count as a mom,” she wrote.

Shenseea also shared that her son was recently listed on his school’s Honor Roll for outstanding academic performance for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“My baby doing so great in school, I wanna cry,” she wrote.

Shenseea has been busy over the Grammy weekend as she was spotted at the Spotify Best New Artist 2023 party held after the Grammys.