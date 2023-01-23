Karrueche Tran Reveals Her Father Devon Minters Passed Away

Model and actress Karrueche Tran shared an emotional message on Monday as she revealed that her father, Devon Minters, passed away a week ago. Tran shared a throwback photograph of her and her father with a message.

“Rest in paradise dad,” she wrote. Tran also shared that she has been battling various emotions since first getting the dreadful call about her father.

Karrueche Tran revealed that she attended the Sundance film festival on Saturday for the premiere of “Divinity” at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah, while battling her emotions.

“The past seven days have been tough… receiving the call I always feared..making decisions I wasn’t prepared for…being at Sundance which is something I prayed for… trying to celebrate my accomplishments while I’m in pain… feeling so many emotions all at once and at the same time feeling numb,” she wrote.

Minters is Jamaican American and was said to be in his mid-fifties at the time of his passing. Minters had been married to Karrueche’s mom, Cindy Adamson, a Vietnamese-American, and the two shared two children. The couple’s marriage didn’t last long, as they separated shortly after Karrueche was born.

Karrueche previously spoke about loving and accepting her father after realizing he was gay when she was in middle school.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this, but my father is gay. I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this because I don’t realize that that is not necessarily normal, you know? I live my life as me and it’s like, ‘oh, that’s just my dad.’ But when I tell people sometimes, they’re like, ‘really?!’ And he’s not [transitioning like Caitlyn Jenner], but he is homosexual, he is gay,” she said in an interview with MadamNoire in 2021.

Despite that, Karrueche Tran often shared moments spent with her father doing her hair and them hanging out.