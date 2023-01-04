Chrisean Rock Announces Her Wedding Date With Blueface

Chrisean Rock seems to be manifesting how her year is likely to go as she shared that she plans on getting married in October.

Rock is currently in some sort of relationship with rapper Blueface, but the relationship has left fans with many questions as Blueface also appears to be in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Jaidyn Alexis.

The pair has their reality show that follows their relationship, and it seems that Chrisean is hopeful that she and Blueface can take it to the next level. “My wedding will be in October,” she wrote on Twitter.

The reality star has been in a reflective mood since the year started as she shared her feelings on how the past year has treated her.

“I accomplished a lot cuz I have strong mind set. I don’t set a limit on how far I take things. I know for sure it’s in my favor. But I’m hella transparent on what’s wrong I tried to give up so many times God won’t even let me,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she explained that she was very happy in the present moment. “Yo it’s crazy crazy fr fr I been so happy I just wan thank God for this happy feeling I have right now it’s such a vibe yayyyy,” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock confirmed their relationship in August after being seen out and about together for months over the last year. However, the couple’s relationship appeared far from peaceful, as they have been seen fighting and brawling in public on several occasions.

Late last year, she also alleged that Blueface punched her in the face, although the rapper explained that he hit her to stop her from jumping out of a moving car while they were on the highway.

Over the past week, Rock was also mocked by both Blueface’s baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, who posted up in Christmas pajamas with him and his son on Christmas day, and his mother, who taunted Rock for being a “homewrecker” who had no other choice than to be alone on holidays.

Last week, Rock also said she was ready to have a baby for Blueface. In the past, she had shared that she had an abortion three times before as it wasn’t the right time for her and the “Thotiana” rapper.

The couple recently scored their show on Zeus Network, and Rock is still on the fight series Baddies South.