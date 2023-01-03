Shaggy Replaces Rayvon With Olaf Blackwood at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Live Show

Shaggy rocked the stage on Saturday night during the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The live show was held at Times Square in New York City, with several musical performances broadcast live from across the United States. The annual show features the iconic ball drop to welcome the new year. Shaggy and another single, Olaf Blackwood, hit the stage from Disneyland, where the show was hosted by Ciara, where the two performed their hit single “Angel.” Olaf appeared in a grey suit, while Shaggy wore a burgundy velour suit. The two artists had the crowd going as they waved their hands and sang the lyrics to the song.

“Happy New Year! Just in case you missed it last night before the count down we performed “Angel” with @olafblackwood at @disneyland on @abcnetwork’s @rockineve with @ryanseacrest #cherrytreemusiccompany #2023,” he said.

On Instagram, quite a few people were surprised that Shaggy brought a new artist to perform the verses for Rayvon, who was the original composer along with Shaggy in “Angel.”

“What happened to Rayvon ?” one fan asked. “A styling thing! That,” another person said. “Rayvon’s shoes remain too big to fill,” another said while another said, “Rayvon!!!! Meh bredda, Rayvon!!!”

It’s been years since Shaggy and Rayvon have performed on the same stage, although Shaggy continues to perform the song in sets across the world. The artist has never addressed whether there is a fractured relationship between himself and Rayvon, and Rayvon has also been quiet.

In the meantime, Shaggy has had many international opportunities over the past year with many performing gigs, including voicing the character Sebastian on the Little Mermaid in the past year.

Among those who recognized Shaggy’s achievements was Bounty Killer, who wrote, “My dawgs doing it phenomenally.”

Shaggy also performed his 1995 hit single “Mr Boombastic.”

The veteran artist was also spotted at the Jamaican festival Sandz on New Year’s Day, where he performed alongside Aidonia, who recently lost his nine-year-old son. The artist performed his track “Go Down Deh” featuring Spice and Sean Paul and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Shaggy also shared on Monday that his holiday album Christmas in the Islands became the number-one album on iTunes U.S during the Christmas holidays.

The artist thanked fans for their support.

“Actually forgot to post: special thanx to everyone who streamed or downloaded Christmas in the islands … making it #1 on iTunes during the holidays season!” he wrote on Instagram.