Shenseea Show Off Her Clappas In Bikini At White River’s Spanish Bridge Swing

Shenseea slips into a yellow crochet bikini for an adventurous river flex at the famous Spanish Bridge in St. Ann.

Whenever Shenseea is back home in Jamaica, we all know as she makes it a point of her duty to venture out and explore even though she has lived on the island for most of her life. Now living in the United States, perhaps she enjoys Jamaica now more than ever, especially with the brutal winter over the past several days, including over the Christmas holiday.

The Jamaican singer also took a dip in the White River before posing for a few candid photos shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Honey, I’m home [sun emoji],” she wrote on IG. In one clip, Shenseea climbs the concrete rails of the Spanish Bridge and takes a swing on the famous role, all while her song “Trending Gyal’ provides a fitting soundtrack.

Fans quickly hopped into the comments to share their thoughts on Shenseea’s river adventure. “We need to know what lace glue she’s using to cannonball in water and the wig is still secured?!?! That’s the only question I want answered,” one female wrote.

“Shenseea is such a baddie she so gorgeous def the baddest female in dancehall or Jamaica music don’t at me either,” one fan added.

The Old Spanish Bridge is nested about 45 minutes drive from Ocho Rios in St. Ann. The bridge’s origins can be traced back to the 17th century, with the clear waters of the White River flowing underneath the historic bridge. Swinging off the bridge has become a favorite pass time for local youths, but in recent years it has become a hotspot for tourists traveling from all over the world.

After a day of adventure, Shenseea hit the studio this morning to lay down some vocals.