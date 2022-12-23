Freddie McGregor Thanks Hospital Staff With Performance After Stroke

Freddie Mcgregor is on the mend and is thankful to be alive following a recent stroke.

The reggae legend is currently recovering at a hospital in Florida, and to show his appreciation, the singer assembled members of his band for a performance in honor of the medical staff at the undisclosed facility. Urban Islandz obtained a video clip of Freddie McGregor performing several of his classics, including “Big Ship,” “I’m A Winner,” “Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely,” and “Push Comes To Shove.” McGregor also performed a cover of Dennis Brown’s 1996 classic “Love and Hate.”

Urban Islandz broke the story in November that Freddie McGregor was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. As a result of his health crisis, the 66-year-old singer dropped out of UB40’s tour with several shows left on the roster. He also had to put on his own touring duties as he focused on recovery.

Freddie McGregor, who has had a long and successful career in the music industry, is one of the most recognized names in reggae. Born on June 27, 1956, McGregor grew up in a musical family and began singing at an early age. He attended the Alpha Boys School in Kingston, where he received formal training in music and developed his singing and songwriting skills.

McGregor’s career began in the 1970s, when he released his first single, “No Man is an Island,” at the age of 16. He went on to record numerous albums and singles, many of which became popular hits in Jamaica and around the world, including his most recognized single, “Big Ship.” Some of his most well-known songs include “Push Come to Shove,” “Bobby Babylon,” and “I Was Born a Winner.”

In addition to his solo work, McGregor has also worked with a number of other reggae artists, including Bob Marley and the Wailers. The singer has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including the Freddie McGregor Children’s Foundation, which helps to provide education and support for disadvantaged children in Jamaica.

Throughout his career, McGregor has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the reggae genre, including the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, one of Jamaica’s highest national honors. After decades in the music industry, the legendary reggae artist continues to tour and record new music and remains a beloved and influential figure in Jamaican music.