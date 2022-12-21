Drake Breaks His Silence On Viral “Rich Flex” Memes

Drake has finally reacted to the viral “Rich Flex” memes after folks on social media roasted him over the delivery of his verse on the song.

On a recent Twitter thread, Canadian rapper/singer Drake was the subject of widespread ridicule and mockery that left a bad taste in his collaborator 21 Savage’s mouth. The trolling began after Drake and 21 Savage dropped off their joint album, Her Loss, released on November 4. One of the biggest songs on the project is “Rich Flex,” for which Drake shared some behind-the-scenes visuals on his YouTube channel.

“21, can you do somethin’ for me?/Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?” Drizzy sings.

In the days after the release of the project, memes flooded Twitter making fun of Drake for his seemingly spicy bars. Several users chimed in with similar sentiments, with some even creating memes and GIFs to further drive home the point.

Despite the widespread trolling, Drake did not respond to the criticism on social media and instead broke his silence in a new Q&A interview with Stake.

“I understand after all these years that, I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” Drake said. “I’m almost a character in people’s movies and therefore there’s a running a dialogue. There’s jokes, you’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is, it just comes with the territory.”

Drake added that he understands that it comes with being a global star and assured fans that he is in a good place right now. “I feel really good right now,” he said.

The response from fans on social media serves as a reminder that, even in the world of fame and fortune, no one, not even Drake, is immune from getting trolled on the internet.