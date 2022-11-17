R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28, His Brother Announced

The brother of R&B sensation B. Smyth confirmed on Thursday that the artist passed away after a brief period of illness. On Instagram, B. Smyth’s older brother Denzil shared the devastating news that the singer, who was just 28 years old, had died.

According to Denzil in a video shared on the artist’s official Instagram page, the artist had been battling a lung condition for a while now.

“I have some sad sad news. Today my brother earlier this morning he passed away with a fight he was having with a lung condition. It’s really tough for me to make a video like this,” his brother said.

In the caption, Denzil said that the rapper died after respiratory failure due to a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” he wrote.

The artist’s brother shared that it is a tough time for the artist’s family, especially as B. Smyth has been sick for the past few months. Despite that, Denzil shared that the artist was heartened by the support and love he received from fans before he passed.

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

He continued, “So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.”

Denzil also shared a tribute to his brother on his own Instagram post.

“Its been a tough journey an u fought hard bro, I kno your near cuz I can still feel ya presence I can still hear ya voice I can even pick up on ya scent… im jus at peace that you no longer have to suffer bro… this tragic situation has me completely torn me in two, but I kno god makes no mistakes, I kno your watching over ya son, me & ma now… I kno its not over cuz the spirit neva dies an we will meet again but til den…. I luv u alwayz an 4eva bro,” he wrote.

B. Smyth, whose real name is Brandon Smith, broke on the scene with his debut song “Leggo” featuring 2 Chainz in 2012.

He later released his debut EP, ‘The Florida Files’ a year later.

He recently released “Twerkoholic,” “Too Many Reasons,” and “Ride Good,” featuring LightskinKeisha, among others.