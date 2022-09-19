Bounty Killer Salute Snoop Dogg & His Wife Shante: ‘longest hip Hop relationship’

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer is taking inspiration from Snoop Dogg and his wife’s long-lasting relationship.

Earlier this year, the ‘Dogg Father’ artist shared that he and his wife Shante were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus first met in high school and got married in 1997. Their relationship has been less than perfect though with many of their ‘ups and downs’ being made public.

However, Snoop Dogg has shown that his love for his wife trumps everything and has even sought to make amends publicly, and his relationship is serving as inspiration for others like Bounty Killer. On Sunday, the dancehall deejay shared a photo of Snoop and his wife with a warm message.

“What 30yrs together looks like isn’t it beautiful salute uncle @snoopdogg his lovely wife and kids the longest standing hip Hop relationship I can remember,” Bounty said. “Huge example phenomenal we celebrate’s you both best wishes.”

Earlier this year, Shante shared a note on her and Snoop’s anniversary and getaway to Bora Bora, the first vacation the rapper had taken in 30 years.

“We Go Together? Real Bad!” she wrote in the caption. “After All These Years We Still Look At Each Other The Same *Alexa Play ‘Anniversary’ From Tony! Toni! Toné Please*,” she wrote on Instagram. The rapper also left a sweet message for his wife, “I only have eyes 4u.”

Snoop Dogg and his wife share three children — Cordé, 27; Cordell, 25; and Cori, 22 — and have six grandchildren. Snoop also had a child, 23-year-old Julian, who was born during his marriage with Shante.

The Long Beach rapper has always been open about how he nearly lost his wife due to his reported infidelity. In 2004, the rap legend filed for divorce from his wife as he shared that his cheating had caused the marriage to break down.

He later shared that he called off the divorce after dedicating himself to his wife and marriage. At the time, he blamed the dark side of the music industry for his lapse in judgement, but admitted that he went back home and fell in love with his wife and kids.

“But God is good, so I understand that I need my wife and my kids in my life — so I threw the papers away,” Snoop said.