Nicki Minaj Previews Yung Bleu Collab ‘Love In The Way’ Calls In Timeless

Fans are getting an early treat from Nicki Minaj as she released a 35-second teaser for her upcoming song featuring Yung Bleu, “Love In The Way.”

The track features the Trinidadian rapper rapping while Bleu croons in his signature style. Nicki Minaj is enjoying continued success on the heels of her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” which is again on this week’s top 5 best-selling tracks. Minaj had previously asked if fans wanted to hear a snippet of the song, and she later released the teaser for the track called “Love in the Way.”

“CHECK OUT THE SNIPPET & PRESAVE NOW,” Minaj wrote, along with a series of flame emojis. “Dropping FRIDAY @_YungBleu.”

The cover art for the track was released the day prior, with Minaj showing off her trim figure while Yung Bleu stood next to her in a long duster and suit made of the same fabric. The tweet went viral with 26.5 K likes and thousands of replies and retweets. Meanwhile, U.K based artist Sam Tompkins shared with excitement that “Love in the Way” is a sample of one of his songs.

“NICKI MINAJ SPITTING OVER A SAMPLE OF MY SONG WHOLE ARE YOU CRAZY,” Tompkins said as he added the link to the sampled track, “Whole.”

Fans also reacted to the snippet. “OH SH** this sounds so good I can’t wait for it to be release,” one fan wrote. “Letssss freakinnnn gooooooo I waited for this for likeeee foreverrrrrr can’t wait to hear it,” another said. “YESSSSS!!! Rnb ONIKA is unmatchable. and with the visuals on top of that. Omgggggg,” another Barb wrote.

Yung Bleu, on the other hand, has been very modest in curtailing his excitement at collaborating with one of the world’s biggest artists. “Putting up 3-4 more the next 12 months watch this ! album time,” he wrote in one tweet.

The singer also co-signed a tweet from another fan who likened the song to a classic. “It’s a beautiful song, they type songs that’s gonna live forever,” Bleu wrote.

