Skillibeng Connects With Prince Swanny On New Song “Shake”

There’s no denying that Skillibeng is one of the hottest acts in dancehall at the moment. So it’s really little surprise that he would join efforts with probably the hottest act on the TriniBad scene, Prince Swanny.

The two knew they had the right chemistry after the release of Skillibeng’s The Prodigy album in 2020. One of the standout tracks on that album was “Bad Everyday,” which was a collab from Skilli and Swanny. To date, that video has well over three million views and counting.

Now the two have given fans another collab called “Shake.” The track once again brings together different takes on dancehall, with Skillibeng’s trap dancehall element being blended with Swanny’s TriniBad flow.

The single is expected to be officially released tomorrow, September 9. This track will be the third single from Prince Swanny’s upcoming Swanology album, which has been creating quite a buzz in the industry for some time now.

That’s because the new project is going to be released via Roc Nation’s Equal Distribution, and many are expecting this album to put him and TriniBad on the world map.

The “Against The World” artist has long been considered one of the foundation members of the subgenre of dancehall in Trinidad and Tobago. The genre has created intense debate in the twin island republic because of how violently some of its deejays have met their end. Prince Swanny, however, has continued to press on.

He recently spoke with the Star and shared that he anticipated that the industry may grow as much as double by 2023.

“Our consumption is strong both in the Caribbean and internationally. If you go on Apple Music and look at the charts for the top songs in different countries, you can see Prince Swanny music showing up all over. Things are looking up,” he is quoted as saying.

During that interview, he admitted that the genre was nowhere near Soca, as was eventually evidenced by Machel Montano’s recent sold-out Barclays concert in New York.

Swanny shared that he didn’t intend to give up on TriniBad because he thinks that everything has a season.

“Caribbean artistes, like all artistes, need a proper marketing strategy and a strong team behind them. Right now, I’ve got my manager, Kells, and we’ve got a strong team behind us at Equity Distribution (EQ). Things are looking up,” he added.

EQ is the new distribution platform under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, under which he is expected to deliver his next album. Prince Swanny started dropping singles off of that album in July, the first of which was called “Govern.”

He also revealed that on the new album, he worked with some renowned producers from the soca scene, including Stadic and Johnny Blaze.

He also shared that many of the tracks were for the ladies. The artist, whose real name is Taryll Swan, has certainly come a long way since his breakthrough in 2017 with the single “Go Fi Dem” and is certainly on his way up as he is getting the chance to work with some of the hottest in the industry right now.

Skillibeng is featured on DJ Khaled’s number one album, God Did.