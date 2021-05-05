Skillibeng Drops ‘The Prodigy Mixtape: Ladies Only Edition’ Feat. Rich The Kid

Following a biting round of criticism from fans, Skillibeng has offered fans a brand new EP, this time with its core contents centered around sex, money, and more sex. With a title fashioned off his December 2020 project, The Prodigy Mixtape: Ladies Only Edition, it seems to be just what the fans hoped for.

The raunchy lyrical content of each song is welcomed with open arms by fans who were quick to commend the artiste for proving critics wrong. Many discredited the artiste’s talent based on the level of artistry displayed in his recent releases.

Dancehall selector Boom Boom recently pointed out that the St. Thomas native is clearly in the genre’s driving seat at the moment but warned against keeping a monotonous flow and style. Some critics felt the “Crocodile Teeth” deejay was running low on lyrics, with many pointing to his March 2021 release titled “Yo” as him hitting his lyrical rock bottom.

On April 20, Skillibeng and Dre Island released “High Times”, which is still hugging Youtube’s trending chart. Additionally, just last week, the deejay dropped the single “Real Boss” featuring International rappers Rich The Kid and Jay Critch. That release has also been receiving positive feedback from fans and followers, who have hinted that he has been making a strong comeback.

The hip hop connection proved to be more than just another track for the deejay, who recently revealed that this song was “one of the hottest tracks” from the newly released EP. Rich The Kid gets a double feature on the 5-track mixtape with another song titled “2Gyal.” The four other songs that share the raunchy and erotic theme the mixtape was conceptualized around include “Groovy,” “Sloppy,” “Doggy Style,” and “Prolific.”

“Prolific” was the first song released on the “Brik Pan Brik” artiste’s official YouTube page and captures the theme for the other songs that followed suit.

“I’m from JA (Eastsyde)/ Thugs love see di gyal dem, love see di gyal dem/ E-Syde thugs love see the gyal dem,” Skillibeng deejays. He continues by going into the risqué lyrics giving unrestrained descriptive details, holding nothing back when it comes to describing the sexual scenes.

The songs are welcomed by fans and fellow Eastsyde native Jada Kingdom, who made sure to commend her former collaborator beneath each song. The two have shared a beautiful friendship and have done at least two songs together, and hopefully with more to come in the future.