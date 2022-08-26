Drake’s Man Bun Ignites The Internet, Popcaan and Quavo Reacts

Drake already ditched his braids for a new look donning a man bun.

The OVO rapper has mastered the art of reinventing himself, at least when it comes to his look and his music; you can always expect something different and new from Drake. The rapper is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos with some famous friends, including Popcaan and Lil Yachty, but it’s his new man bun fans are talking about.

Drake shared some photos of his new hairdo and even a video of himself getting his hair done. “Give this guy a name,” he wrote in one of the posts of him sitting around a gambling table. His recent gambling habits have not gone unnoticed since he has been putting up some pretty big bets.

Of course, Drake limits his comment section to primarily his celebrity friends, so you will find a lot of famous names dropping suggestions. Popcaan wrote, “Big pimpin me killy.” Migos rapper Quavo also shared his reaction saying, “RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL.”

In another post, Drizzy wrote, “Other than myself…everything has changed.” In that post, the rapper shared several videos and photos of what he and the guys are doing in the Caribbean. At least once or twice a year, Drake load up his private jet and fly to his favorite Caribbean island, Turks and Caicos, for vacation, where he rents out an entire villa.

On a few occasions, the Toronto rapper made a stop in Jamaica, where he extended his vacation by linking with Popcaan.

In March, Drake popped up with cornrows in his hair ahead of his latest album, Honestly Nevermind. It seems that move was in gearing up for his album drop. He usually switches things up a bit when he is about to drop new music, and let’s not forget that he teased a mixtape drop after his album received mixed reviews from fans.