Lil Baby 4PF’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies He Shot 3-Year-Old Boy After Arrest

Kentavious Wright, otherwise known as Dirty Tay, a rapper signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint, has been charged for the shooting of a toddler in Atlanta.

The 24-year-old rapper was arrested on August 19 for the shooting which occurred on August 3. Police have not disclosed what led to Wright’s arrest, but he is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Wright is also facing gang-related charges in what sounds like an attempt at being initiated into a gang. According to police, Wright is facing multiple counts of committing crimes. Police say he committed the offenses to gain or increase membership in street gangs, which violates Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to details of the arrest shared by Fox 5 Atlanta, Wright is accused of shooting 3-year-old Javon Jewell on August 3 at Peters and Chapel Street, where the boy’s father had taken him and another son to get haircuts.

According to details from a police report, the child’s father, Dajuan Jewell, observed a Kia motorcar driving wildly and doing a U-turn as it began to follow them as they left the barber shop. The car then drove up beside him at a stoplight on the passenger side when shots were fired at the occupants, leading to the boy being hit. His other son did not suffer any injury.

Family members of the little boy say that he had a bullet removed from his head and is hospitalized but expected to recover. It’s unclear if his present state of health or if he will have long-term damage.

It appears that Wright, who was being held at Fulton County jail, is now on bond.

On his Instagram account, he issued a strong denial.

“I’m innocent,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “The news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations.”

A bodycam video has been released showing Wright being arrested at a stoplight. The rapper and his girlfriend were both arrested by Atlanta PD after a gun believed to belong to Wright was found in her possession.