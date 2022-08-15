Doja Cat Touted Her Grammy Win In Addressing Shaved Head Critics

Rapper Doja Cat lashes out at her critics as she responds to criticism of her decision to shave off her hair.

Over the weekend, the rapper hit back at those who didn’t like her shaved head and eyebrow-less look. The rapper last week popped out with a new look shocking her 24 million fans on Instagram as she shared that she cut her hair on July 31 because she didn’t want to have hair anymore.

After being criticized for shaving off her eyebrows and redrawing them with pencil, and adding diamante dots encircled by a heart, the rapper has responded.

She slammed critics who imposed their beauty standards on her because they could no longer sexualize her.

“I won a grammy and traveled the f**king globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum,” she began in a lengthy tweet.

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f**kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your [mother’s] basement,” the rapper said before adding, “go f*** yourselves.”

Last week, after debuting the look on her Instagram Live, the rapper went into great detail as she shared the reason behind her hairless look.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja Cat added that she got further frustrated when she started working out and her hair would sweat out and get tacky.

The biracial rapper added that she does not like the natural state of her hair calling it a nightmare to deal with.