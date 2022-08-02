Yung Miami Look Stunning Swimming In White Bikini On Diddy’s Yacht

Yung Miami and Diddy are still going strong and she looked stunning donning a white bikini swimming in a pool on the rap mogul’s yacht.

Yung Miami is ensuring that her fans and haters know that she is forever that girl as she shared that she is on vacation with Diddy on his luxury $60 million yacht. A drone video was shared by Yung Miami showing her emerging from a pool on the top deck to the soundtrack of Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” from her latest album, Renaissance.

“I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl. Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby. I’m too classy to be touched,” the song plays while Yung Miami wearing a white bikini, steps out of the pool.

The City Girls rapper doesn’t seem to be the only one on the trip, as Diddy shared that he was in Capri, Italy, with his three daughters and even his son Quincy who joined in the fun.

The rapper’s three daughters are all seen hanging out together as they hug each other. D’Lila and Jessie James, his 15-year-old twin daughters with his late ex Kim Porter wear matching striped bikinis, while Chance, who recently turned sixteen, rocks a pink bikini.

Quincy also shared a video of himself enjoying the yacht’s onboard water slide as he takes a plunge into the sea while laughing. On other Instagram stories, he also shared that he was enjoying fishing.

Diddy and Yung Miami’s latest sighting comes after a popular blog shared more photos of the rapper hanging out with a caucasian woman who is said to be dating him.

Many have claimed that Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship is a public relations stunt. The City Girls rapper pushed back against critics weeks ago as she questioned why she would be in a PR relationship.

“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**ch foh,” she said in a tweet on July 16.

She also accused her critics of being jealous of her. “Ppl really be jealous fr, I can never be no jealous a*s b**ch!”

She and Diddy confirmed they were dating in June. However, the Bad Boy rapper did not say they were exclusive or monogamous, even though Miami tried to get him to agree.