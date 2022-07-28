Drake & DJ Khaled Feeling Nostalgic Listen Capleton & Buju Banton Dubplates

Drake and DJ Khaled are undeniably huge fans of Jamaican music and culture.

The OVO artist and DJ Khaled recently linked up for the latter’s upcoming album, and they were seen enjoying dubplates by Capleton and Buju Banton. Drake is respected in dancehall music and loved by many fans, particularly for his association with Popcaan and his apparent love for the genre.

It seems that Drake might be on the upcoming album called God Did by DJ Khaled, featuring several artists, including Lil Baby and a raft of Jamaican artists as Khaled previously teased that the album goes back to his earlier roots as a DJ and the love and exposure he received from the dancehall community.

DJ Khaled continues to reveal morsels of what’s within his upcoming album, God Did, and it appears he has taken flight to Toronto to shoot a new music video with Drake and Lil Baby.

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled shared several behind-the-scenes of the artists meeting up and vibing. One clip, in particular, had Drake wearing a camouflage shirt and grey shorts doing the reggae bop and saluting with his trigger finger while DJ Khaled walked in for a giant hug.

“Weh dem come from, Murder everybody and nuh ask questions Aye Khaled make them know this, we the best guns dem tall like Blue Mountain Peak, Anytime dem buss dem mek sound boy blood leak, Stop boy breath and lock off them heartbeat,” the “Fireman” is heard belting out.

DJ Khaled shared the video along with others as he expressed appreciation for Drake, who has worked with him for several years.

“My brother @champagnepapi I want thank you for being a true friend and always believing in me. Means a lot… u dunno… #WTBOVO ting #DRAKEDID #GODDID,” Khaled wrote in the caption.

On the same day, DJ Khaled shared that he was in Toronto. He also played a very catchy preview of a song with Buju Banton. The American producer had his lighter blazing as he walked around and did the rude boy chip to the song. DJ Khaled also shared a video that seems to be for his Drake and Lil Baby collab where several ambulances are seen lighting up in the back.

“They wana finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby, they never believe you, why you think I win so much? Because of you [God],” Khaled said in a voiceover of the video.

Other snippets of the upcoming album showed the producer linking with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Roddy Ricch, and others. Several of the scenes from his title song were also shot in Jamaica.